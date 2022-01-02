In the final girls basketball game of the Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament, second-ranked Gladstone defeated short-handed Astoria 48-24 Friday afternoon at the Brick House.
Two scores from Kaylee Falleur had the Lady Fishermen holding an early 9-3 lead, but the Gladiators closed the first half with a 17-5 run.
Gladstone's Sam Jedrykowski hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-4 start to the second half, and the Gladiators outscored Astoria 14-5 in the fourth.
The Lady Fishermen were missing two starters, but even at 4-6 overall, Astoria is still 12th in the latest OSAA rankings.
The Lady Fishermen have home games this week vs. Scappoose and Milwaukie, followed by a Saturday game at Clatskanie.
Pirates 28, Gulls 26
The Gulls held another opponent under 30 points, but the Gulls had scoring troubles of their own Friday morning on Day 2 of the Dulcich Tournament.
Tied 18-18 after three quarters, Marshfield outscored Seaside 10-8 in the fourth for a 28-26 victory over the Gulls.
Seaside held a 24-21 lead following a basket by Aubrie Taylor, but Marshfield responded with two made free throws and scores from Alie Clarke and Charlie Dea for a 27-24 lead with under a minute remaining.
Seaside's Madi Olson scored with seven seconds left to bring the Gulls within 27-26, but the Pirates made a free throw with five seconds remaining for the final point.
Astoria 39, Marshfield 31
Astoria bounced back from a Wednesday loss to Mazama with an easy victory Thursday night over Marshfield, 39-31.
The Lady Fishermen trailed 14-11 in the second quarter, but outscored the Pirates 6-0 to close out the first half, and never trailed again.
Mollie Matthews returned to the starting lineup, hit two 3-pointers in the first half, and scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
Kelso 57, Seaside 25
Kelso's Natalie Fraley — headed for Utah State — scored 22 points to lead the Hilanders past Seaside, 57-25, in an opening round game of the Dulcich Tournament Thursday.
Fraley helped Kelso build a 30-16 halftime lead, and the Hilanders outscored the Gulls 27-9 in the second half.
Lilli Taylor scored 13 to lead Seaside. Lexi Grumbois added 12 for Kelso, a 3A Washington school.
Mazama 43, Warrenton 15
Warrenton finished the Dulcich Tournament early Friday morning with a loss, as Mazama scored the first 17 points of the game on its way to a 43-15 win over the Warriors.
With a victory Wednesday night over Astoria, the Vikings went 2-1 in their three games at the Brick House.
The Warriors opened the tournament Thursday morning against Tillamook, with the Lady Mooks escaping with a 45-43 win.