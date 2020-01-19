SEASIDE — North Marion never trailed in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night at Seaside, where the Huskies defeated the Gulls 41-29.
The game was tied early at 3-3 and 5-5, before back-to-back hoops from Megan Netter and Mya Hammack gave North Marion the lead for good.
Lilli Taylor led Seaside with 10 points, but ran into foul trouble early. Taylor finished the third quarter on the bench with four fouls, entered the fourth quarter with 5:24 left, and fouled out at the 5:10 mark.
“We're inching closer, but we had better figure it out by Tuesday when we get the beast in the Brick House,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, referring to the Gulls' Cowapa League opener Tuesday at Astoria.
“Our effort was good, our execution at times was good, but just a few too many turnovers (seven in the fourth quarter), a few too many unorganized possessions, and a few too many blunders against their full court pressure,” he said. “If we can keep whittling these things down, we have a chance, 'cause we are not going to run and gun our way to victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.