The Seaside Lady Gulls gave No. 4-ranked North Marion a scare, but the Huskies managed to squeak out a nonleague girls basketball win Friday night on their home floor with a low-scoring 31-24 victory over Seaside.
North Marion's 31 points tied their lowest offensive output of the season. The Huskies were coming off a 50-31 loss to Banks six days earlier.
Meanwhile, Seaside had to rally from a 20-9 third quarter deficit, with Morgan Blodgett and Annaka Garhofer leading a comeback that brought the Gulls to within 22-20 early in the fourth period.
Following a 3-pointer by North Marion's Mya Hammack, Garhofer drained another trey that had Seaside within 27-24 with 1:43 left.
Katie Ensign answered with a 3-pointer for the Huskies, and North Marion held on for the win.
Garhofer led the Gulls with 10 points, while Taylor had 10 rebounds.
Seaside coach Mike Hawes called it “a pretty solid effort against a good team. We have kind of figured out who we are, which is nice for league. Hopefully it will be enough to surprise some people. Against good teams we have to figure out ways to score more often.
“We'll see if we're ready for league, 'cause here it comes.”
