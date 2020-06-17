It will be a new-look Seaside girls basketball team next winter. In addition to moving into a new school, the Lady Gulls will have a new coach on the bench.
Former Gull and longtime assistant coach Marla Olstedt is moving up the coaching ladder, as she was named head coach for the Seaside varsity girls basketball program in a Wednesday announcement.
She replaces Mike Hawes, who has stepped down after four seasons.
“I'm excited for the opportunity,” said Olstedt, a former three-sport athlete at Seaside, class of 2008. “Hopefully we're playing this winter.”
After taking over from Wally Hamer, Hawes led the Lady Gulls to a 20-5 overall record (9-1 in league) and a third-place finish in the state tournament in 2016-17.
The Gulls went in to a rebuilding mode from there, posting records of 8-17, 14-14 and 10-13 over the last three years, with a state playoff appearance in 2018-19.
Going into the 2016-17 season, Hawes brought in Olstedt as an assistant, and said, “We’re excited to have Marla. It’s easy to bring her back in the fold. She has a great history here, and hopefully we can turn it over to her in a few years.”
