Complacency is apparently no longer a problem for the Astoria Lady Fishermen.

Seven days after cruising past fourth-ranked Marshfield 62-30 in a nonleague game, the No. 3-ranked Astoria girls basketball team opened the post-season Saturday afternoon with a decisive 69-39 victory over 16th-ranked Mazama at the Brick House.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.