Complacency is apparently no longer a problem for the Astoria Lady Fishermen.
Seven days after cruising past fourth-ranked Marshfield 62-30 in a nonleague game, the No. 3-ranked Astoria girls basketball team opened the post-season Saturday afternoon with a decisive 69-39 victory over 16th-ranked Mazama at the Brick House.
The win brings an official end to a 21-year absence from the state tournament for the Lady Fishermen program. (Astoria would have been a part of the 2020 state tournament, before its cancellation).
Mazama held an early 8-4 lead in Saturday’s game, but Astoria’s Maitlin Young hit a pair of 3-pointers, the Vikings got into foul trouble, and the Lady Fishermen reeled off a 16-0 run to take the lead for good.
The Vikings stayed within eight to 10 points for another quarter, before Astoria pulled away in the third, with three Mazama starters fouling out.
The state tournament’s No. 3 seed, Astoria will be the big favorite again in the quarterfinals, where the Fishermen will face No. 11-seed Crook County Thursday (6:30 p.m.) at Forest Grove High School. The winner will play Philomath or Gladstone in Friday’s Final Four (3:15 p.m.).
The lowest-seeded team to advance, Crook County scored a 39-38 upset over No. 6 seed La Grande Friday.
Meanwhile, Mazama was coming off a 48-42 win over Seaside in a play-in contest, but the Vikings were no match for the other half of the Clatsop Clash.
Young scored 19 points, Shelby Bruney added 16, and three other players had seven or more for the Lady Fish. Young also had five assists and four steals.
Defensively, Astoria had 16 steals and scored 28 points off turnovers. The Vikings had 31 turnovers.
The Astoria players could be peaking at just the right time.
“I’m thinking so,” said Fishermen coach Mike Jacobson. “We've played really well the last couple weeks. Practice has been good. Great energy, and they've been engaged mentally.”
In Saturday’s playoff, the Fishermen “were a little nervous the first part of the game,” he said. “But as it went on they settled in and did a great job of playing our game, and staying true to the process.”
As state tournaments go, Jacobson has been there before, and is now officially taking his third different school to a state tournament, in a third different city.
He took the Knappa girls to Pendleton, the Seaside girls to Corvallis, and technically took the Astoria girls to the 2020 state tournament in Forest Grove, before the tournament was cancelled the day it was to begin.
Astoria’s last official appearance in a state tournament was the 2001-02 team, coached by Mark Fick. At the 3A state tournament in Corvallis, Astoria defeated Myrtle Point 34-28, before consecutive losses to Marist and Molalla.
Meanwhile, Astoria’s 24th win of the season (24-2 overall) is one short of the 25 victories posted by the 1999-2000 team, coached by Tighe Davis.
Davis’s final team was 25-5 overall, and went 4-1 at the state tournament, where the Fishermen lost a Sweet 16 game to Marist, then won three straight in consolation against Henley, Mazama and Seaside, defeating the Gulls in the fifth-place consolation final.