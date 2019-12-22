The Northwest League has three teams in the top six of the latest 2A girls basketball rankings, and the Knappa Lady Loggers hosted one of those teams Friday night.
A strong defensive effort by Portland Christian gave the sixth-ranked Royals a 56-29 win over Knappa, the second loss in three days for the Loggers.
“We know progress isn’t always linear, and we didn’t execute our game plan,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “There are going to be days at this stage where we’ll miss the mark. I just hope we learn from it for our next match-up," Dec. 30 at Warrenton.
Portland Christian's Carly Brunner, a 5-foot-3 junior, scored 26 points for the Royals, while no Knappa player scored more than six points.
“PC is a well-coached, fundamentally sound team, and they capitalized on our mistakes,” Brockey said. “They don’t have a deep roster, but the players they do have are very disciplined. We were without Vicki Ramvick tonight, and Megan Hellberg stepped up to pull down 10 rebounds.”
