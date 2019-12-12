WARRENTON — The Neah-Kah-Nie girls basketball team made its first mistake of the night by choosing not to guard Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey very closely.
And the Warrior senior made the Pirates pay.
One of the most dangerous players in 3A girls basketball, Ramsey tied her school record with eight 3-pointers, on her way to a career-high 30 points to highlight Warrenton's 55-27 nonleague victory.
And the game wasn't nearly that close.
The Lady Warriors led just 12-8 late in the first quarter, but with two minutes left in the third period, Warrenton had pushed the lead to 46-9.
The 34-1 run was highlighted by Ramsey.
In addition to scoring on a few fast breaks, Warrenton's hot-shooting guard found herself open for numerous 3-pointers.
And she hit from all distances, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter, two more in the second and three treys in the third, with her seventh 3-pointer giving the Warriors their 46-9 lead.
Sophomore Emma Miller led Neah-Kah-Nie with 16 points, while Avyree Miethe added 13 points for Warrenton, which hosts Mannahouse Christian in a nonleague game Friday at Clatsop Community College.
