Seaside's eighth grade Riptide team. Front row, left to right: Shyra Rainey, Kylie Keranen, Makenna White, Lili Miller, Kate Barendse. Back row: Scott White, Kim Cristobal, Mya Feeney, Ella Brenden, Carly Corder, Chris Corder.
Seaside's eighth grade girls basketball team brought a successful end to the 2021-22 season last weekend in Redmond, where the “Riptide” earned a third place finish at the Oregon Middle School state championship.
Co-coach Chris Corder said the team “battled some tough competition all season, playing both the tournament circuit (at locations such as Oregon City, Sisters and Seaside) as well as the middle school league schedule,” with the Riptide finishing 8-0.
The Oregon Middle School championship event requires qualification and is invite-only.
Corder said, “It had been a goal of ours to get there all season for some redemption, after not placing in 2020.”
Seaside came out strong and defeated Elmira 52-26, followed by a 52-37 win over West Salem, before Cascade beat the Riptide 46-30 in a semifinal.
In the third place game, Seaside faced Henley, which had defeated the Riptide in a close game earlier in the season.
In the rematch, Seaside led for most of the game, but lost two starters to fouls with five minutes left, and trailed by six points.
But the Riptide rallied, sparked by a three-point play from Carly Corder and back-to-back 3-pointers from Mya Feeney and Corder, eventually gaining an eight-point lead on their way to a 50-40 win.
Corder had 16 points and Ella Brenden added 11 for Seaside.
Coached by Chris Corder and Scott White, team members include Kate Barendse, Ella Brenden, Carly Corder, Kim Cristobal, Mya Feeney, Kylie Keranen, Lili Miller, Shyra Rainey and Makenna White.