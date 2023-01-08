With a 38-point win over Yamhill-Carlton the night before serving as a tune-up, the Astoria girls basketball team opened Cowapa League play Friday at home.

Ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, the Lady Fishermen showed what most of their league games will look like, as Astoria scored all the points it would need in the first half, then cruised in the second half in a 51-20 win over Scappoose at the Brick House.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.