With a 38-point win over Yamhill-Carlton the night before serving as a tune-up, the Astoria girls basketball team opened Cowapa League play Friday at home.
Ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll, the Lady Fishermen showed what most of their league games will look like, as Astoria scored all the points it would need in the first half, then cruised in the second half in a 51-20 win over Scappoose at the Brick House.
Astoria’s 18-2 run in the second quarter clinched their sixth straight victory, and sixth of the season by 30 or more points.
Astoria shot 55 percent from the field to just 20 percent for Scappoose, which gave up 25 points off turnovers.
Shelby Bruney had a team-high 12 points to go with three assists and three steals.
Astoria 60, Yamhill-Carlton 22
In Thursday’s 60-22 win over Yamhill-Carlton, Astoria led 12-0 just five minutes into the game. Before the Tigers could even score, the Fishermen had forced five turnovers and Astoria’s Maitlin Young had drained two of her five first half 3-pointers, on the way to a 25-point night.
Young had 17 points in the first quarter alone, while the Astoria defense forced 32 turnovers. Shelby Bruney had 13 points and six steals.
St. Helens 39, Seaside 34
With Banks no longer in the league, second place behind Astoria is up for grabs in Cowapa League girls basketball.
St. Helens made its case for second with a 39-34 win over the Gulls in a league opener Friday at St. Helens.
The Gulls trailed by a larger margin for most of the game before rallying in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 36-31 with 35 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Kylie Keranen.
Ella Brenden led Seaside with seven points and 11 rebounds, followed by Abby Nofield and Lili Miller with six points apiece.
Astoria (11-2) and Seaside (6-5, ranked 14th) are still the only Cowapa teams with overall winning records, with the Gulls set to host Scappoose Friday.
Rainier 28, Warrenton 26
It’s always tough for visiting basketball teams to win in Clatsop County.
Of the six games in the county Friday night, only one escaped with a win, as Rainier came up with a buzzer beating shot to defeat Warrenton, 28-26, in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game.
The Warriors rallied from a 23-15 deficit after three quarters, tying the game at 26-26 before Rainier’s final shot. Lacey Makinson had 13 points for the Columbians.
Knappa 46, Mannahouse 18
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Knappa girls basketball program is 2-0 in league play, following an easy 46-18 victory over Mannahouse Christian Friday night at Knappa.
Other than trailing 5-0, the Loggers were never challenged, controlling the boards and hitting four 3-pointers in the first half.
Arianna Miller (17 points), Emily Larsen (13) and Mylie Lempea (13) combined to score 43 of Knappa’s 46 points, while the Loggers made 18 of 43 field goal attempts, with six 3-pointers.
One of the toughest places to play in 2A basketball, Knappa improves to 3-0 at home, 4-8 overall. With a young seven-player roster (five sophomores, two freshmen), the Lions fall to 3-5 overall.