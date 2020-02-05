While Astoria has essentially locked up the Cowapa League girls basketball championship, the race for second place could come down to the final night of the league season, two weeks from now.
At the midway point of the league season, the Lady Fishermen are 4-0 atop the league standings.
And with four games to go, Seaside moved into a three-way tie for second place at 2-2, following a 37-30 Gulls' win Tuesday night at Banks. The Braves are also 2-2, along with Valley Catholic.
After trailing 13-9 late in the first quarter, Seaside's Ruby Douglas scored inside to spark a 10-0 run by the Gulls.
Banks rallied to tie the game at 22-22 early in the second half, but Seaside put the game away with four straight baskets, from Lilli Taylor, Ellisa Blodgett, Caleigh Peterson and Blodgett again, leading to a decisive 10-2 third quarter for the Gulls.
“The girls gave the old man a nice birthday present,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, who was celebrating a birthday.
He called it a “Fun, good win on Banks's floor. We were just steady throughout, broke their press, got it to Ruby (Douglas) to finish.”
Tristyn McFadden “had a great floor game, and all the girls were awesome,” Hawes said. “We spread it out for Lilli and made some free throws to keep the lead. I felt like we were going to play well and we did, for four quarters.”
Douglas scored 12 points to go with 12 rebounds to lead the Gulls, while Taylor made 1-of-6 shots from the field and 6-of-8 at the free throw line for six points.
Seaside hosts Astoria Friday.
