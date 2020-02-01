One team was going to pick up its first league win of the season Friday night at Seaside, where the Lady Gulls were hosting Tillamook in a Cowapa League girls basketball game.
The victory went to Seaside, which never trailed in an easy 48-23 win over the Mooks.
Seaside jumped out to an 11-2 lead, before Tillamook rallied to tie the score at 18-18.
That's where the night ended for the Cheesemakers, as the Gulls scored the next 26 points for a 44-18 lead. Tillamook was outscored 23-0 in the third quarter, and Seaside's Lilli Taylor opened the fourth with a three-point play to cap the 26-0 run.
Seaside finished with 19 steals and 32 rebounds (16 defensive and 16 offensive). The Gulls were 1-for-15 from the 3-point line and 9-of-21 from the free throw line.
Taylor led all scorers with 23 points to equal Tillamook's total for the night, while Ellisa Blodgett had 11 points and Ruby Douglas finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Tristyn McFadden added six steals and Caleigh Peterson had four assists.
Seaside improves to 1-2 in league, 7-9 overall, with games this week at Banks and home vs. Astoria.
