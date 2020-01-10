Lilli Taylor scored 26 points, and Seaside led from start to finish at winless Estacada in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night.
The visiting Gulls went on a 15-1 run midway through the second half on their way to an easy 56-33 victory over the Rangers.
Seaside improved to 6-6, while Estacada — ranked 34th out of 34 teams — dropped to 0-11.
The Rangers had their moments, rallying from an early 10-1 deficit and pulling to within 17-15 with 4:40 left in the first half.
But sparked by consecutive scores from Taylor, Seaside finished the first half on an 8-0 run for a 25-15 lead at the break.
The teams traded hoops for the first half of the third quarter, before the Gulls started scoring off steals and turnovers to build an insurmountable lead.
Taylor and Jadah Doney both had baskets off steals, and Seaside built an eventual 25-point lead.
Taylor scored nine of her 26 in the final period. Ruby Douglas was Seaside's only other player in double figures, with 10 points, while Tristyn McFadden added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.