Seaside played its last nonleague game of the season Saturday, hosting Warrenton in the second of five straight home games for the Gulls.
After a slow start, the Gulls built a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, on their way to a 44-13 win over the Warriors.
Lilli Taylor scored 12 points and Caleigh Peterson added 10 for Seaside, which led 38-13 after three quarters.
Freshman Gracie Duncan scored seven points as one of three Warrenton players to score.
Coming off a 45-11 loss to Willamina the night before, the Warriors host Taft in a league game Thursday at Clatsop Community College.