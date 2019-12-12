After an 0-2 start to the season, the Seaside girls basketball team is looking more like a Cowapa League team, following their second straight win Thursday night.
The Lady Gulls had everything well in hand by halftime in a nonleague game at Corbett, leading 23-9 at the break on their way to a much-tougher-than-it-should-have-been 38-31 victory over the Cardinals.
After playing to a 7-7 tie in the first quarter, Seaside outscored Corbett 16-2 in the second in a foul-plagued first half, which featured a combined 25 fouls.
While the Cardinals finished 1-for-9 at the free throw line in the first half, the Gulls were dominating the boards and racking up points, including a pair of 3-pointers by Jadah Doney in the second period.
Lilli Taylor and Tristyn McFadden both knocked down 3-pointers in the third quarter for an eventual 29-14 lead.
That's when the Cardinals had their only good stretch of offense in the game, as Corbett answered with 3-pointers by Sydney Schimel, Luciana Raimondo and Tia Kendall, trimming the Seaside lead to 29-25.
Taylor led the Gulls with nine points before fouling out, while Doney and Ruby Douglas had eight points apiece. Olivia Fritz had 10 points for Corbett before fouling out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.