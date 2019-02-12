Looking to end a 20-game losing streak in league play, an inspired Tillamook team gave Seaside all it could handle Tuesday night in a Cowapa League girls basketball game at the Gulls' Nest.
The Lady Gulls held a slim lead for the final three quarters and finally managed to hold off the Cheesemakers, 48-41.
With a 2-5 league record, Seaside can still catch Valley Catholic (3-4) in the league standings, if the Gulls can win Thursday at Banks.
Meanwhile, Emy Kiser scored 15 points to lead Seaside in Tuesday's win, in which the Gulls led by just three points early in the fourth quarter against the winless Cheesemakers.
An 11-0 run by the Gulls in the first quarter had Seaside on the verge of putting the game away early, leading 17-9 after one quarter.
But behind 17 points from Maddie Reeves and Laci Lourenzo's 14 points, Tillamook outscored Seaside 12-8 in the second quarter, and was within 34-32 late in the first half following a 3-pointer by Lourenzo.
Kiser had the hot hand for the Gulls, knocking down four 3-pointers. She scored nine of her 15 points in the second half, while Morgan Blodgett scored six of her 11 in the fourth quarter to help Seaside pull away. Trinity Turner celebrated senior night with eight points.
“A good solid win for Senior Night,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We had a number of seniors that played really well, including Emy Kiser, who played a calm, awesome game and seemed to make every play when we needed it.
“Morgan Blodgett's scoring in the fourth kept us up with some breathing space, and Trinity Turner played her best varsity game ever, just in the right spots and hustling all over.”
