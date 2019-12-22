After two losses the previous two days, the Seaside girls basketball team returned to its winning ways Saturday, on the final day of their Holiday Classic tournament.
The Lady Gulls looked wide awake for Saturday's 9 a.m. start, knocking down 3-pointers and collecting offensive rebounds in a 68-41 win over Newport.
The 68 points represented the most scored by Seaside since Dec. 28, 2016, when the Gulls scored 82 vs. St. Helens.
After a first half that featured three ties and six lead changes, the second half was all Seaside.
Ruby Douglas and Lilli Taylor opened the third quarter with a scoring barrage that turned Seaside's 30-25 lead into a 45-25 lead.
Jadah Doney and Tristyn McFadden added 3-pointers, and the Gulls started scoring and stealing at will to build a 57-30 advantage.
Taylor finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Douglas added 14 points and six boards. Seaside had 11 steals. Both teams are 3-4 overall.
“Well, we sustained and survived the tournament,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, whose team was coming off a 41-31 loss to Madras the day before. “We lost Caleigh Peterson for a couple weeks, and Tatum LaPlante too. Lilli and Ruby were sick but played through it, so we got a chance to play a lot of kids, especially today.”
The Cubs couldn't handle Seaside's defensive pressure, which made the difference.
“The press hurt Newport in the third quarter, which I suspected it would,” Hawes said. “I just wasn't sure we had enough gas to begin the game that way. But it decided the game in the third and allowed us to play lots of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.