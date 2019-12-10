The third time was the charm for the Seaside girls basketball team.
After an 0-2 start, the Lady Gulls scored their first win of the season Tuesday, a 45-31 decision over Scappoose at the Gulls' Nest.
The Gulls spent the night pulling down offensive rebounds, forcing turnovers and shooting free throws. And did all three well, dominating the game on both ends of the court against the 5A Indians.
Seaside sophomore Lilli Taylor continues to show why she is one of the top 4A players in the state, as she scored 28 points, and went 8-of-10 at the free throw line. She also pulled down 16 rebounds (seven offensive boards) and blocked five shots.
Seaside was 13-of-21 at the free throw line, to 2-of-8 for the Indians.
The Gulls held a slim 16-14 lead at halftime, but put the game away in the opening minutes of the third period, as Taylor and Ruby Douglas combined for an 11-0 run. Taylor had 11 of her points in the quarter, five at the free throw line.
“It feels good to get in the win column,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. The third quarter made the difference, “as we upped the defensive pressure.”
He added, Taylor “was able to get to the basket and finish at the rim. She piled up some pretty impressive numbers, as she played hard from end to end.”
Douglas finished with eight points and Ellisa Blodgett added seven.
Blodgett, Hawes said, is “starting to get a feel for the game after missing last year, and Ruby had some nice buckets. We still have a long ways to go, just being players, seeing opportunities, understanding space and help, and all those little things that good teams do.”
Seaside was 16-of-48 from the field (0-for-9 from the 3-point line), while the Gulls had 38 rebounds, 15 at the offensive end. Seaside plays Thursday at Corbett.
