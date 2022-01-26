Seaside rallied from a 16-6 deficit to score a 39-31 Cowapa League girls basketball win Tuesday night at Tillamook.
The Gulls had not played in 11 days due to coronavirus precautions while some players were in quarantine.
Lilli Taylor sparked the comeback with three straight scores in the second quarter, and snapped a 31-31 tie with 53 seconds left in the fourth.
After scoring on a layup, she made 5-of-6 free throws to close out the win, for Seaside's first back-to-back victories of the season.
Abby Nofield added five points as Seaside's next highest scorer, while Lexie Braxling had 14 points for Tillamook.
The Gulls have upcoming league games with Banks and Valley Catholic, with four of their next five games at home.
Columbians defeat Warriors
Warrenton had early hopes of an upset Tuesday, but Rainier staged a second rally to top the Warriors 50-34 in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game.
Warrenton led 17-11 after one quarter, and by one point at halftime.
Lacey Makinson led Rainier's comeback charge with 16 points, followed by Kalli Budge with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
In Northwest League action, Portland Christian scored a 35-27 win over visiting Knappa. The Lady Loggers have back-to-back games upcoming with Vernonia. Jewel defeated Falls City 30-17 in the 1A Casco League.