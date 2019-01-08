It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night in Gladstone, where the Gladiators held an 18-11 lead after one half, but Seaside owned the second half on its way to a 34-29 nonleague girls basketball victory.
“Well, we survived,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, “and now I know why they call them the Gladiators. We should have worn chain mail and body armor.”
It was a physical game, said the coach.
“Both ways,” Hawes said. “We managed to play hard the whole way, but didn't make one-footers or take care of the ball. Just pleased that we dug deep and finally took the lead with about three minutes to play.”
Seaside's Emy Kiser hit a huge 3-pointer get the Gulls started on the comeback, with Kiser and Lilli Taylor both making free throws down the stretch.
“Trinity Turner sure helped with some good minutes,” Hawes said. “Brutal, ugly, all the clichés. But a sweet win on the road.”
