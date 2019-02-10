SEASIDE — A hot-shooting Seaside team warmed up for the post-season with a 64-37 win over Knappa in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night at Seaside.
The Lady Gulls were 28-for-55 from the field, including 5-of-19 from the 3-point line. The only place Seaside struggled was at the free throw line, where the Gulls finished 3-for-15.
“Take a win and run with it,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We were able to get out and run some, and Morgan (Blodgett) and Lilli (Taylor) were the primary beneficiaries, though (Emy) Kiser made some shots as well. Good to put some points on the board and have an opportunity to play a lot of the kids who often sit and root for the others.”
Taylor led all scorers with 20 points, to go with eight rebounds and four assists. Blodgett added six boards and three assists. Kiser scored 10 points for Seaside, which led 19-4 after one quarter.
The Gulls have two league games remaining this week (home vs. Tillamook, at Banks) before opening the playoffs.
Aiko Miller led the Loggers with 10 points, followed by Sophia Carlson and Hannah Dietrichs with eight points apiece. Senior Kourtney Tischer scored the first two points of the contest in her final game, as the season comes to a close for Knappa (5-19 overall, 4-12 in league).
