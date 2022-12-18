In a game that was not as close as the final score indicated, Seaside held off Rochester 37-24 in the third place game of the Seaside Holiday Classic, Saturday afternoon.

Rochester — a 2A Washington school — trailed just 19-14 at halftime, before the Gulls reeled off a 14-2 run to start the second half to put the game away.

