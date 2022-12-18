In a game that was not as close as the final score indicated, Seaside held off Rochester 37-24 in the third place game of the Seaside Holiday Classic, Saturday afternoon.
Rochester — a 2A Washington school — trailed just 19-14 at halftime, before the Gulls reeled off a 14-2 run to start the second half to put the game away.
Seaside had a big advantage at the free throw line in the first half (7-for-16 to Rochester’s 2-for-3), while the Gulls’ defense spent most of the game forcing Warrior turnovers.
Seaside freshman Ella Brenden was the only player in double figures, with 10. Freshman teammate Lili Miller had six, and freshman Carly Corder added five.
Corbett defeated Madras 56-51 in the girls' championship game Saturday.
After defeating 3A Neah-Kah-Nie in a first round game, Seaside ran into the No. 1-ranked 3A team in the state Friday night, and Corbett topped the Gulls, 59-27.
Corbett sophomore Taylor Donahue drained four first half 3-pointers, on her way to a 27-point night, 18 in the first half.
The Cardinals continued their hot shooting in the second half, with four more 3-pointers, the last two from sophomore Lilly Schimel (12 points). Junior Ally Schimel added 11 points.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.