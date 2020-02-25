Seaside’s sixth grade and seventh grade girls basketball teams both won third-place in local tournaments last weekend.
The sixth graders lost their opening game but bounced back with three straight victories.
After Kelso defeated Seaside in a Saturday morning game at Broadway Middle School, the Riptide issued a high-scoring advisory, and beat Scappoose (39-10), followed by Sunday wins at Clatsop Community College over Banks (38-16) and the Monte Mayhem (25-19) for a third-place finish.
Seaside hosts another local tournament this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Coached by former Gull Ashley Flukinger, the seventh grade Seaside Riptide team took third at their tournament at Warrenton High School over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.