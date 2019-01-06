Seaside's Lilli Taylor and Emy Kiser combined for 31 points Friday night — more than enough to beat Estacada, as the Gulls powered their way to a 64-25 win over the visiting Rangers in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Taylor scored 16 points (8-for-11 from the field), and also had seven assists and six steals.
The Gulls (8-5 overall) were taking the ball away with ease against the Rangers (1-9), finishing with 18 steals.
It “felt good to get back on the court,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, whose team led 23-8 after one quarter. “Obviously Estacada is young and susceptible to pressure, so we were able to extend our defense full court, and got some easy points.”
Morgan Blodgett “got us off to a good start, then Emy Kiser and Lilli Taylor scored well for us,” he said. “Rudy Douglas continues to play well. It's nice when you nitpick about small things after a game, and not major items, like 'we didn't score.'”
Estacada returns to Clatsop County for a Tuesday game at Astoria.
