The Seaside Lady Gulls look well on their way to another appearance in the Sweet 16, following another easy win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Lilli Taylor scored 13 points and Ruby Douglas added 10, in a 44-24 victory over the Cheesemakers. Seaside won the first meeting with Tillamook, 48-23.
The Gulls finish the regular season Thursday at home against Banks, a team Seaside defeated just over two weeks ago.
The Lady Gulls made the Sweet 16 last season with a 2-6 league record, and improved to 3-4 this year with Tuesday’s win. A Seaside victory Thursday would break a tie for third with the Braves in the standings.
Seaside coach Mike Hawes called Tuesday’s game a “foul fest,” as two Seaside players fouled out, and the Gulls finished with just five available players.
On the other side, Seaside finished 14-of-24 from the free throw line, and had a good night from the field (9-for-22 on two-point shots, 4-of-21 from the 3-point line.
Taylor hauled in eight rebounds, and Douglas added five boards and four steals.
The Gulls “did enough to muster up a victory,” Hawes said. “Kind of spread out the scoring, but left a lot of points off the board. We will need to be sharper Thursday, but all wins, we like, especially on the road.”
