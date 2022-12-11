Two wins in two days helped the Seaside girls basketball team win the Junction City Tournament, held Friday and Saturday.

The Gulls capped the weekend with a 40-32 win over Klamath Union in the championship game, as Seaside freshman Lili Miller scored a team high 13 points.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.