Two wins in two days helped the Seaside girls basketball team win the Junction City Tournament, held Friday and Saturday.
The Gulls capped the weekend with a 40-32 win over Klamath Union in the championship game, as Seaside freshman Lili Miller scored a team-high 13 points.
Seaside led 12-3 after one quarter, and had to overcome foul trouble to hold off the Pelicans. The Gulls were 16-of-27 at the free throw line, to 9-of-19 for Klamath Falls.
“We talked prior to the game about our opponent and how important it was to rebound, and not allow second chance points,” said Seaside coach Marla Olstedt. And led by the senior leadership of Abby Nofield, “we were able to come out and set the tone.”
Klamath Union was within 24-21 after three quarters, “but our girls didn't give up,” Olstedt said. “We've been in situations this season where we could have given up and they don't, they just keep fighting. They are learning to be relentless and play as a team.”
Seaside 34, Newport 25
In Friday’s tournament opener, Seaside had over half its points at the free throw line (18-for-31) in a 34-25 win over Newport.
Seaside coach Marla Olstedt said, “We were able to create turnovers against their guards and got to the free throw line,” highlighted by Aubrie Taylor’s 7-for-10. “Our guards defensively are applying pressure that is creating momentum for us on the offensive end.”
Newport was 8-for-18 at the line. The Gulls were led by Taylor’s nine points and nine rebounds, followed by Carly Corder (10 boards, seven points).
Seaside's junior varsity team also won twice.
“There is great energy within our program right now, and that is in large part to the girls’ effort,” Olstedt said. “They are working hard and want to win. A long season ahead of us, but we as coaches are excited for it.”