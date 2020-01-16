The Seaside girls sixth grade basketball team has qualified for the upcoming state tournament.
Seaside split a pair of games with Knappa the weekend of Jan. 11-12, and took second place at a tournament in Clatskanie.
Knappa defeated Seaside 24-14 Saturday, but the Riptide of Seaside bounced back with a 38-13 win over Knappa on Sunday.
White River knocked off Seaside 35-21 in the championship game in the Clatskanie tournament.
Coached by Chris Corder and assistant coach Scott White, team members include Ella Brenden, Sophia Bucher, Carly Corder, Kimberly Cristobal, Mya Feeney, Moriah Johnson, Kylie Keranen, Lily Miller, Kenzie Starr and McKenna White.
The team plays Saturday at Warrenton Grade School, with games against Napavine (10 a.m.) and Sherwood (3 p.m.).
