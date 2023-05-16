Teke Silva, Astoria girls basketball coach

Teke Silva, coaching here with the Springfield Millers, was named as the new varsity girls basketball coach at Astoria.

 Teke Silva

Astoria High School athletic director Howard Rub announced the hiring of Teke Silva as the school's new varsity girls basketball coach.

For the last two seasons, Silva served as an assistant coach to Mike Jacobson, who resigned last month. Silva was previously the head girls basketball coach at North Eugene and Springfield high schools.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.