Astoria High School athletic director Howard Rub announced the hiring of Teke Silva as the school's new varsity girls basketball coach.
For the last two seasons, Silva served as an assistant coach to Mike Jacobson, who resigned last month. Silva was previously the head girls basketball coach at North Eugene and Springfield high schools.
Highlights of Silva's career as a head coach include two league championships, two quarterfinal appearances, and one state champion runner-up season.
Rub said, “coach Silva's past experience running successful programs at North Eugene and Springfield, along with impressive recommendations, made her a great candidate to become our next head coach. She will be positive, firm, and fair in running our program. I am excited for our girls and the girls' basketball program. She is a great fit for us at this time.”
Silva works in property management in Clatsop County. She resides in Seaside with husband Adam Jones. There will be a “meet and greet” for any Astoria High student-athlete and/or their parents to meet the new head coach Friday at 5 p.m. in the Astoria school library. Summer schedules will be discussed at the meet and greet.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.