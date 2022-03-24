The teams that dominated the regular season are the two teams that dominated the Cowapa All-League girls basketball selections, as voted on by the league's coaches and released earlier this month.
League champion Banks and co-league champion Astoria each had six players selected to the all-league team.
The Braves and the Lady Fish also shared the Players of the Year award (Astoria freshman Shelby Bruney and Banks junior Madison Walker), and the Coaches of the Year honors (Brandon Begley of Banks, and Astoria's Mike Jacobson).
Jacobson ran his career coaching wins to 363 (26th all-time in Oregon girls basketball), with over 100 victories at three different schools (Knappa, Seaside and Astoria).
Banks had four juniors and two seniors selected all-league, in the Braves' last year as a member of the Cowapa League. Valley Catholic — with four all-league players — also drops to the 3A level.
Senior Lilli Taylor was Seaside's lone all-league selection.
Astoria had three freshmen, one sophomore, one junior and one senior named all-league. Other than one player from Tillamook, the Lady Fishermen will be the Cowapa League's only team with returning all-league players next season.
Complete Cowapa all-league team:
League champions: Astoria, Banks
Players of the Year: Shelby Bruney, Astoria; Madison Walker, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Brandon Begley, Banks; Mike Jacobson, Astoria
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Saunders, Banks