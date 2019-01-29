The Seaside Lady Gulls had plenty of looks at their favorite shot, firing up 24 3-pointers — but only seven went in, and that wasn't enough to stay with the Banks Braves in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Banks led from start to finish in a 50-37 win over the Gulls, who otherwise played a good game against the No. 2-ranked Braves.
“I thought our kids played pretty well,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes, “though Banks kept their foot off the throttle somewhat, with no full court press, which we'll see (Friday) against Astoria.”
Morgan Blodgett had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seaside, which had 38 rebounds total.
The Gulls simply couldn't keep pace with the Braves' Aspen Slifka, who led all scorers with 24 points.
“We still have turnover spurts where Aspen said 'thank you very much' and then laid it in,” Hawes said. “Without the turnovers (20) we were pretty even in the half court, but dang if they don't count them.”
