One of the best players in 4A girls basketball was at her Player of the Year best Saturday afternoon in Tillamook.
Banks senior Aspen Slifka erupted for 34 points, leading the Braves to a 59-45 win over Astoria in the Cowapa League's top seed tie-breaker game, played at Tillamook High School.
The Braves led from start to finish, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, and holding an 18-3 advantage after one quarter.
Coming off a 55-52 loss Feb. 5 at Astoria, in which the Braves were 11-of-25 from the free throw line, Banks finished 22-for-29 in Saturday's win, 14-for-16 in the first half.
Both teams were in foul trouble and the Fishermen had turnover troubles, but Slifka was scoring throughout the entire game.
She had 15 points in the first half, then highlighted the third quarter with three three-point plays, pushing a 30-18 lead to 41-23 midway through the quarter.
Hailey O'Brien scored 13 points and Kajsa Jackson added eight for Astoria, which will host Seaside in a Clatsop Clash league playoff, 5:30 p.m. Monday.
