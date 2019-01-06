Knappa held leads at halftime and after the third quarter, but Stanfield rallied in the final period to win a close game with the Loggers, 50-48, in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday afternoon at Knappa.
Kendra Hart scored 26 points for the Tigers, whose biggest lead was just six points, midway through the fourth quarter. Stanfield made 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win.
Sophia Carlson led Knappa with 14 points, eight rebounds (seven offensive) and four assists, with Madelynn Weaver adding 10 points and seven steals. Aiko Miller and Hannah Dietrichs scored seven points apiece.
"It was such a fantastic game," said Knappa coach Marie Green. "They would score and we would score. It was like that, back and forth the entire game between two teams that were real evenly matched."
Hart "is a very good player for them," Green said. "She's a left-hander who drives very well, and can score from inside or outside."
Knappa has home games this week vs. City Christian, Columbia Christian and Nestucca.
