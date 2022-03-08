There's more great teams and players on the way for the Astoria and Seaside girls basketball programs, as youth teams from both cities were successful in recent state tournaments.
The Astoria sixth grade girls basketball team — known as the “Fish” — competed at the 10th annual Oregon Middle School State Championship in central Oregon, and returned with the championship trophy.
The Fish went undefeated in pool play to secure the No. 1 overall seed entering bracket play.
In the semifinals, Astoria defeated Lake Oswego 42-29, which set up a game against (future Cowapa League opponent) Scappoose in the championship game, won by the Fish, 43-27.
Astoria also recently won the championship at the Pacific Basketball League tournament in Seaside, defeating Cascade 38-26 on its way to the state tournament.
Fish coach Adam Svensen said, “These girls have been great to work with. I am proud of the way we competed all season and am excited to see them improve next season.”
Team members include Maggie Falleur, Kyah Gohr, Lucy Oien, Khloe Painter, AJ Sterkel and Kilee Svensen.
Seaside's sixth grade girls' team — the “Riptide” — has also competed the last two months in various tournaments across the state.
Coached by Erika Marshall, Nicole Sturgell and Christina Allen, Riptide players include Alex Allen, Chloe Baker, Bailee Bishop, Allie Corder, Araya Edwards, Stella Ensign, Amy Henry, Jahzara Marshall, Olyvia Morse, Sophia Saso, Tiera Spivey and Berkley Sturgell.
Over the last two weekends, the Riptide placed second at the Sisters Shootout Feb 20, followed by a fourth place finish at the state tournament in Salem.
Seaside competed against large schools including Wilsonville and Mountainside, and was able to remain in the championship bracket, playing five games over three days.
The Seaside team was supported by the Pacific Basketball League, Riptide Sports and various parents/sponsors.
Coach Marshall said, “Over a four month period this group of girls has grown and improved immensely. They have learned not only about the game of basketball, but how to be resilient and compete at a high level. We, as coaches, are so very proud of the girls and all that they have accomplished together as a team.”