Stayton did not score a single point in the fourth quarter, and Seaside had chances to win it in the final minute, but Stayton managed to hold on for a 34-33 nonleague girls basketball win Friday night at the Gulls' Nest.
The Eagles held a 34-28 lead after three quarters, went 0-for-5 from the free throw line in the final 21 seconds of the game, but a young Seaside team could not take advantage and lost for the second time in three days.
Stayton was coming off a 55-13 win over Estacada two days earlier, while the Gulls were trying to rebound from a 45-33 loss Wednesday at Cascade.
Stayton built a 19-10 lead in the first half, and increased the advantage to 34-23 late in the third quarter.
The Gulls rallied behind a 3-pointer from freshman Caleigh Peterson, a layup and two free throws by Lilli Taylor and cut Stayton's lead to 34-32 early in the fourth.
And that's where it stayed for much of the final period, as both teams struggled to score over the final seven minutes.
Seaside managed to hit one free throw with 7.2 seconds left, and came up one point short on the scoreboard.
Stayton senior K.J. Nyquist led all scorers with 15 points, followed by sophomore Miley Mitchell with eight.
Peterson hit four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 14 points, while Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. The Gulls were 5-of-16 from the 3-point line, and 5-for-23 on two-point field goals.
“Things got better as we figure out who we are,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We're not deep — we go with about six to seven kids right now — so they're learning a ton as they get into game shape.”
In Friday's loss, “we had lots of opportunities, but we let them get just a bit too big a lead,” Hawes said. “Lilli filled the stat sheet, and Caleigh Peterson hit some nice shots and scored some points for us.”
