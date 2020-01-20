The Warrenton Lady Warriors opened the league season Friday night at Taft, where the Tigers trimmed the Warriors, 39-36.
Taft improved to 8-6 overall, while Warrenton drops to 4-12.
The Tigers jumped out to a 9-0 start, before the Warriors rallied and led at halftime.
Ayvree Meithe scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half, “But ultimately we couldn’t pull it out, as Taft hit shots down the stretch and we missed some we needed to make,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins.
Kenz Ramsey also had 13 points, with four 3-pointers. Melia Kapua and Grace Fritz finished with four points each.
