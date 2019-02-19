The Knappa girls basketball program has reason to be optimistic for next season, as three Lady Loggers — all juniors — were named to the Northwest all-league team, announced Saturday at the league tournament.
League champion Portland Christian swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, which went to Royals' senior Jaela McKinney and coach Charles McKinney.
Portland Christian ultimately had all five starters earn all-league recognition.
Knappa had three players gain all-league honors, as voted on by the league's coaches.
Junior Sophia Carlson earned second team honors, junior Madelynn Weaver was named honorable mention, and junior Aiko Miller was one of six players selected to the league's all-defensive unit.
The 2018-19 Northwest all-league girls basketball team:
Player of the Year: Jaela McKinney, Portland Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Neziah Castillo, City Christian
Coach of the Year: Charles McKinney, Portland Christian
First Team
Jaela McKinney, Sr., Portland Christian
Journie Conard, Jr., Portland Christian
Olivia Leslie, Jr., Nestucca
Emilee Owen, Jr., City Christian
Izzy Steerman, So., Faith Bible
Jordan Walters, Jr., Vernonia
Second Team
Kenya Bolton, So., Faith Bible
Sophia Carlson, Jr., Knappa
Alicia Cruz-Lilly, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Madeline DeLucia, Jr., Portland Christian
Holly Ishibashi, Jr., City Christian
Brooklynn Walters, Fr., Vernonia
Third Team
Carly Brunner, So., Portland Christian
Neziah Castillo, Sr., City Christian
Shamilee Chatelain, So., Nestucca
Lauren Ely, Jr., Vernonia
Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia
Lilly Johnson, Jr., Gaston
Honorable Mention
Maranda Brumley, So., Columbia
Brooklyn Davis, Sr., Columbia
Anna Goodloe, So., Faith Bible
Aubry Howard, Sr., Portland Christian
Kyla Huntley, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Marlei Knox, So., City Christian
Ashley Lohman, Fr., Faith Bible
Yatzari Ozuna, Sr., Nestucca
Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Madelynn Weaver, Jr., Knappa
Sportsmanship: Columbia/Neah-Kah-Nie
All-league Defense
Neziah Castillo, Sr., City Christian
Madeline DeLucia, Jr., Portland Christian
Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia
Aiko Miller, Jr., Knappa
Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Izzy Steerman, So., Faith Bible
