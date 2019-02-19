The Knappa girls basketball program has reason to be optimistic for next season, as three Lady Loggers — all juniors — were named to the Northwest all-league team, announced Saturday at the league tournament.

League champion Portland Christian swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, which went to Royals' senior Jaela McKinney and coach Charles McKinney.

Portland Christian ultimately had all five starters earn all-league recognition.

Knappa had three players gain all-league honors, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Junior Sophia Carlson earned second team honors, junior Madelynn Weaver was named honorable mention, and junior Aiko Miller was one of six players selected to the league's all-defensive unit.

The 2018-19 Northwest all-league girls basketball team:

Player of the Year: Jaela McKinney, Portland Christian

Defensive Player of the Year: Neziah Castillo, City Christian

Coach of the Year: Charles McKinney, Portland Christian

First Team

Jaela McKinney, Sr., Portland Christian

Journie Conard, Jr., Portland Christian

Olivia Leslie, Jr., Nestucca

Emilee Owen, Jr., City Christian

Izzy Steerman, So., Faith Bible

Jordan Walters, Jr., Vernonia

Second Team

Kenya Bolton, So., Faith Bible

Sophia Carlson, Jr., Knappa

Alicia Cruz-Lilly, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Madeline DeLucia, Jr., Portland Christian

Holly Ishibashi, Jr., City Christian

Brooklynn Walters, Fr., Vernonia

Third Team

Carly Brunner, So., Portland Christian

Neziah Castillo, Sr., City Christian

Shamilee Chatelain, So., Nestucca

Lauren Ely, Jr., Vernonia

Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia

Lilly Johnson, Jr., Gaston

Honorable Mention

Maranda Brumley, So., Columbia

Brooklyn Davis, Sr., Columbia

Anna Goodloe, So., Faith Bible

Aubry Howard, Sr., Portland Christian

Kyla Huntley, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Marlei Knox, So., City Christian

Ashley Lohman, Fr., Faith Bible

Yatzari Ozuna, Sr., Nestucca

Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Madelynn Weaver, Jr., Knappa

Sportsmanship: Columbia/Neah-Kah-Nie

All-league Defense

Neziah Castillo, Sr., City Christian

Madeline DeLucia, Jr., Portland Christian

Joyce Everett, Sr., Vernonia

Aiko Miller, Jr., Knappa

Avery Smith, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Izzy Steerman, So., Faith Bible

