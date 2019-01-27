Seaside's 20-point halftime lead was trimmed to single digits by the fourth quarter, but the Gulls managed to escape with a 59-52 win at Tillamook, in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Friday night.
The Gulls built a 37-17 lead after two quarters, before the Mooks outscored Seaside 35-22 in the second half.
“A tremendous start helped us jump to a lead, which we rather shakily held down the stretch,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “It's amazing what making some shots will do. But Tillamook to their credit fought hard. (Maddie) Reeves and (Laci) Lourenzo could not miss, especially in the second half.
“We kept trying to run them off the line and they just went out even more,” he said. “But we made enough free throws (13-for-26) to escape.”
Morgan Blodgett poured in a game-high 26 points for the Gulls, with seven rebounds, and Lilli Taylor added 12 points and three assists.
“Morgan Blodgett was just dynamite,” Hawes said. “She got us off to a great start and that helped others get in a groove. Lilli helped out everywhere as usual, and it was nice to have Ruby (Douglas, 10 rebounds) back from injury after missing a couple games.”
The Gulls host first-place Banks on Tuesday.
