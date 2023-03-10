It took a bunch of seniors and stall tactics to end Astoria’s 20-game win streak Friday afternoon in Forest Grove.
Making their first Final Four appearance in 22 years, the Lady Fishermen came up short in their quest for a spot in the championship game, as No. 2 seed Gladstone posted a 52-42 win over No. 3 Astoria in a 4A girls basketball state semifinal.
With eight seniors — and well-rested following a 21-point win over Philomath the day before — the Gladiators rallied from an early 7-2 deficit, led 33-23 at halftime, then held off Astoria's fourth quarter rally to secure a spot in the championship.
With the 35-second shot clock still a year away, Gladstone went to a stall game in the third quarter, running time off the clock and still outscoring Astoria 8-4 in the period.
Trailing 44-28 in the opening minute of the fourth, Shelby Bruney sparked a Fishermen comeback with a 3-pointer at the 4:45 mark.
Bruney and the other half of Astoria’s 1-2 scoring punch, Maitlin Young, scored all the points in a 12-2 run by the Lady Fish, capped by eight straight points from Young to bring Astoria to within 46-40 with 1:30 left.
But Gladstone players made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute to clinch the win, handing Astoria its first loss since Dec. 20, and the first of the season to a 4A team.
The Fishermen, who were coming off a 50-37 win over Crook County late Thursday night, were led by Young’s 22 points.