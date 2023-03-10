It took a bunch of seniors and stall tactics to end Astoria’s 20-game win streak Friday afternoon in Forest Grove.

Making their first Final Four appearance in 22 years, the Lady Fishermen came up short in their quest for a spot in the championship game, as No. 2 seed Gladstone posted a 52-42 win over No. 3 Astoria in a 4A girls basketball state semifinal.

