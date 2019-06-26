Knappa High School graduate Tracie (Nygaard) Brockey is the new girls basketball coach for the Knappa Lady Loggers, announced this week.
Brockey takes over for Marie Green, who stepped down as head coach in April. Brockey has served as Green's assistant coach for the last few years.
A physical therapist at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Brockey said the Knappa girls recently wrapped up their summer basketball program.
“I just got back from a team camp at Western Oregon with the girls, and I have officially accepted the head coach position,” she said. “I'm honored to coach at my alma mater.”
As Tracie Nygaard, Brockey played for current Astoria coach Mike Jacobson at Knappa from 2000-2004, then played at Willamette University from 2004-08.
She served as an assistant coach for Jacobson in his first year at Astoria.
The Knappa girls are scheduled to open the 2019-20 season at home Dec. 6 vs. Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.