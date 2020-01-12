Two days, two games, two more wins for the Astoria girls basketball team over the weekend.
The Lady Fishermen used an early run to build a big lead in a 46-43 win Friday at Molalla, then a fourth quarter run by Astoria led to a 59-44 win Saturday over Corbett at the Brick House.
The results help the Fishermen improve to 12-2 overall, as Astoria (ranked second in the coaches poll) nears the league season.
Astoria opened the weekend in its usual fashion, stunning Molalla in the first quarter with a pressure defense that led to an 18-0 run for the Lady Fish.
“Against Molalla we came out aggressively, and did a great job the first quarter,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson. “The rest of the game we got complacent and lost our edge. The girls got tired in the second half. Brooklynn (Hankwitz) fouled out, but Kajsa (Jackson) did a good job in the second half.”
Astoria held a 35-25 lead, but Molalla rallied and pulled to within 41-36 after three quarters.
Audri Greer banked in a 3-pointer to bring the Indians within 42-39 with 5:10 left, but Astoria held on for the win.
The Lady Fishermen had a balanced scoring effort, with Hankwitz leading the way with 14 points, followed by Kelsey Fausett (11) and Hailey O'Brien (eight).
In Saturday's win over Corbett, “we came out at times aggressive on defense and ran our offense good at times,” Jacobson said. “We got stuck standing around offensively at times which hurt us. We made a run late in the fourth quarter and got up by 20, and we were able to finish out the game.
“Like I told the girls, we are going to get everybody’s best shot and they need to be mentally and physically ready every practice and game.”
Fausett led Astoria with 12 points, with 11 points from Julia Norris, followed by Hankwitz (10) and Halle Helmersen (nine).
