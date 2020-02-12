Seaside had a great opportunity to move up in the Cowapa League girls basketball standings Tuesday night, but came up just short at Valley Catholic.
The Valiants jumped out to a quick lead, then held on for an eventual 48-43 win over the Lady Gulls.
Valley Catholic improved to 3-2, a half-game lead on Banks (3-3), while Seaside dropped to 2-4. The Lady Gulls have games remaining with Tillamook (0-5) and Banks. Seaside defeated both teams in the first half of league play.
“We battled back but could not quite get over the hump,” Seaside coach Mike Hawes said of Tuesday's loss. “Right now, with some injuries and experience, we're running six deep and the kids just plumb get worn out. I have nothing but praise for their effort.”
Ruby Douglas and Lilli Taylor scored 16 points apiece for Seaside, which trailed 16-11 after one quarter. The teams played evenly (32-32) over the final three quarters.
The Gulls struggled from the 3-point line (2-for-12) and the free throw line (3-of-10), which made the difference.
“If we could have corralled a few more rebounds, made a few more free throws, held (Josie) Napoli in check just a bit … but it didn't happen,” Hawes said. “Ruby (11 rebounds) is playing well enough to be on a first name basis with the coaches. 'Guard Ruby.' She kept us afloat, and Lilli almost got us back to square, but the six that played all played well and hard.”
