Valley Catholic held a slim three-point lead going into the final quarter, then finished strong for a 51-37 win Friday over Seaside in a Cowapa League girls basketball game at the Gulls' Nest.
Junior Josie Napoli scored 25 points for the Valiants, who were playing their league opener.
Held under 40 points for the fifth time in their last six games, the Gulls fall to 0-2 in league, 6-9 overall.
Caleigh Peterson was Seaside's leading scorer with nine points. She scored four in the first quarter to help give the Gulls an 8-6 lead after one period.
“It was back and forth until about a minute or so left in the third,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We had three sequences of losing players or not getting back, and now we're down six or seven going into the fourth.”
The Valiants have “got a pretty good kid (Napoli) that could just make us chase. We're still just trying to see if we can learn to win some of these games.”
The Gulls struggled from the field, hitting 14-of-48 shots, 3-for-22 from the 3-point line.
Ruby Douglas and Lilli Taylor each had seven points, while Douglas hauled in 13 rebounds, and Taylor had six boards and five assists.
