Seaside rallied from a 17-6 deficit after one quarter and was seconds away from a win in regulation, but a pair of 3-pointers by Valley Catholic's Katelyn Shook helped the Valiants score an eventual 43-40 overtime win Tuesday night at the Gulls' Nest.
Shook drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to an extra period, then banked in a trey in overtime for the final margin of victory.
Seaside coach Mike Hawes called it, “an overtime agonizer.”
He added, “Valley jumped out early, and then something clicked (for the Gulls) in the second quarter. And from there it was tight the whole game.”
Emy Kiser and Lilli Taylor both scored nine points to lead Seaside, which went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter and trailed by just 23-21 at halftime.
“It was nice to see us produce, but we still missed a ton of one-footers, and settled for too many three's,” Hawes said, referring to Seaside's 2-for-22 effort from the 3-point line.
“But it was a fun, wild game and we got contributions from a lot of kids.”
