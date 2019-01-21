Vernonia freshman Brooklynn Walters scored 21 points and junior teammate (and sister) Jordan Walters added 15, helping the Loggers of Vernonia to a 53-26 win Monday night over the Loggers of Knappa in a Northwest League girls basketball game at Knappa.
Vernonia remains in second place in the Northwest League standings at 8-2, one game behind Portland Christian, which visits Knappa on Wednesday.
Madelynn Weaver led Knappa with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Hannah Dietrichs scored 10 for Knappa, which was missing three players to injury and another to vacation.
Vernonia led just 11-5 after one quarter, but upped the lead to 43-16 after three quarters.
