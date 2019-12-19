After allowing a combined 30 points in their previous two games, the Knappa girls basketball team gave up 47 Wednesday night to visiting Vernonia.
And the visiting Loggers defeated the home Loggers, 47-32, in a key showdown between two Northwest League title contenders.
“Our goal was to play aggressive defense, limit their top scorer’s touches and force them to make uncomfortable passes,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “For a majority of the game, our girls were successful in achieving that. We forced several turnovers (multiple five-second violations and 21 team steals) again tonight.”
Vernonia's top scorer, Brooklyn Walters, sat much of the second quarter, in which Vernonia scored just three points.
“She and her sister, Jordan, are very strong, smooth shooters with a deep range,” Brockey said of the sisters, who combined for five 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, “We got open looks in both halves that we just have to knock down,” Brockey said. “Despite our lack of finishing at the rim, it was only a six-point deficit at the half, but we were unable to close the gap.”
Vernonia took advantage of Knappa foul trouble and injury in the fourth.
“I think the score is deceiving,” Brockey said. “We can absolutely compete with a team like Vernonia. We had players step up defensively in ways I haven’t seen yet this season, and it was reassuring that we are progressing.”
Aiko Miller finished with 12 points, five steals and five rebounds.
Sophia Carlson, Madelynn Weaver, Katelynn Weaver and Megan Hellberg each contributed four steals, while Hellberg had seven rebounds.
Brooklyn Walters led Vernonia with 13 points, followed by Jordan Walters (11) and Jayden Hartman (10).
In other NWL girls' action, Faith Bible defeated Portland Christian (49-33), and Columbia Christian topped Gaston (41-12).
