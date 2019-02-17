The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen had not lost since Dec. 21, and their 18-0 record in league included wins by scores such as 55-7, 76-15, 70-10 and 71-9.
Yet the Fishermen saw their 12-game win streak come crashing down Saturday night, as Wahkiakum shocked No. 3-ranked Ilwaco, 64-51, in a district 2B championship girls basketball game at W.F. West High School in Chehalis, Washington.
Ilwaco will still take part in the state tournament, Feb. 27-March 2 in Spokane.
Wahkiakum and Ilwaco split two playoff games last season, in which Ilwaco was ranked No. 1 entering the state tournament.
This year, the top-ranked Mules held a 28-25 halftime lead in Saturday's game, before Ilwaco rallied and took a brief lead in the fourth quarter.
Led by sophomore Paige Mace, Wahkiakum took over in the last four minutes of the game to escape with the win.
Mace hit five 3-pointers, and teammate Macie Elliott finished with 17 points. Ilwaco was led by Erika Glenn's 14 points.
