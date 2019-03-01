The Warrenton Lady Warriors clinched their spot in the consolation final of the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament with a 45-40 win over Vale on Friday morning.
Warrenton will play Brookings-Harbor at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for fourth place.
Just over 12 hours after a heart-breaking loss to Salem Academy in Thursday's quarterfinal game at Marshfield High School, Warrenton was back on the court, albeit the one at North Bend High School.
And the Warriors did not waste any time in putting the first round loss behind them.
Kenzie Ramsey's 3-pointer gave Warrenton a quick 7-2 lead, but the X-factor was Fernanda Alvarez.
After spending much of Thursday's game on the bench with foul trouble, Warrenton's senior post was unstoppable in the first half, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds in the first 16 minutes, helping her team to a 25-18 halftime lead.
Warrenton maintained a six- to eight-point lead in the third quarter, before the Vikings staged a comeback in the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Emersyn Johnson gave Vale a 39-38 lead, but it was brief.
Claire Bussert made a pair of free throws seconds later, and the Warriors had the lead for good.
Bussert scored seven of her nine points in the second half, including a free throw with 25 seconds left that clinched the game.
Bussert had seven assists and four steals, while Ramsey led all scorers with 17 points. Alvarez finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Warriors were also back to doing what they do best — collecting offensive rebounds (19) and forcing turnovers, as Vale finished with 22. Bussert and Adriana Dejesus combined for seven of Warrenton's 14 steals.
“Fernanda had a great first half, then they doubled her in the second half, and Kenzie kind of took over in the third quarter,” said Warrenton coach Robert Hoepfl. “Then Claire closed it out for us, so it was good to see those three all have a hand in it.”
Warrenton also shot well from the field (16-for-54) and the free throw line (8-of-19).
“I'm just really proud of this team,” said Hoepfl, whose team improves to 21-8. “They've worked hard all season to be here. Our goal was to play on the last day of the year, and that's what we'll be doing.
“It was a great team effort. Everybody gave us great minutes,” he said, adding that he wasn't too concerned about the quick turnaround from Thursday's late night loss. “It was almost good for us, because we didn't have a lot of time to dwell on it. We just got up this morning, ate breakfast and headed over for the game. We didn't have time to think about the loss.”
