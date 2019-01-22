After a one-game break from league play, the Warrenton Lady Warriors are ready to get back to work. And back to winning.
Coming off a 34-point loss Monday morning at Blanchet Catholic, the Warrenton girls basketball team wasted no time in erasing that memory by topping Rainier, 41-24 in a Coastal Range League game Tuesday night at Rainier.
The Warriors shut down the Columbians' offense, allowing just seven points or less in every quarter.
Meanwhile, a quickly-recovering Fernanda Alvarez led Warrenton with 14 points (all through three quarters), to go with 15 rebounds. Claire Bussert had four assists to break Warrenton's all-time school record for assists (breaking the mark held by Jordane Marxer), and also scored 12 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers in the second half.
Kenzie Ramsey added seven points for the Warriors, who have a week off before playing at Taft.
