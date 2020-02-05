A 15-0 run in the third quarter was all Warrenton needed Tuesday night at home, as the Warriors scored a 31-19 win over Taft in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game.
Kenzie Ramsey scored nine points to lead the Warrenton attack, with six points apiece from Annie Heyen and Avyree Miethe.
The Warriors held a 12-8 lead at halftime, prior to the third quarter run.
“We played really good defense and forced a lot of turnovers to pull it out,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins. “Really great getting our first league win.”
The Warriors play Friday at Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.