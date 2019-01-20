Claire Bussert scored 17 points and teammate Kenzie Ramsey tossed in 15, giving the Warrenton Warriors all they would need for an easy 45-27 win at Willamina in Coastal Range League girls basketball action Friday night.
Adriana Dejesus, Melia Kapua and the Warriors' defense did the rest, allowing a combined eight points in the first and fourth quarters, helping Warrenton improve to 14-5 overall.
The game served as a tune-up for the sixth-ranked Warriors, who play Monday at No. 2-ranked Blanchet Catholic (ranked No. 1 in the 3A coaches poll). Tip-off is 11 a.m. at Corban University.
Maria Heyen added eight points, and Dejesus finished with eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, while the Warriors had to rely on some bench support when they were whistled for 15 fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Bussert and Ramsey are both closing in on school records for assists and 3-pointers, and should reach those numbers this week when Warrenton hits the road for games at Blanchet Catholic, Rainier, Taft and Clatskanie.
